Saturday, April 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Agreed to deploy full strength of India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: PM Modi to Trump

Agreed to deploy full strength of India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: PM Modi to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an "extensive" telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2020 19:24 IST
India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: PM Modi in 'extensive' telephonic conversation with Trump
Image Source :

India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: PM Modi in 'extensive'  telephonic conversation with Trump 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an "extensive" telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. Taking on to his twitter handle, PM Modi said, "Had an extensive telephone conversation with President DonalTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19."

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X