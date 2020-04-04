Agreed to deploy full strength of India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: PM Modi to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an "extensive" telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. Taking on to his twitter handle, PM Modi said, "Had an extensive telephone conversation with President DonalTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19."
Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020
Fight Against Coronavirus