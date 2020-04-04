Agreed to deploy full strength of India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: PM Modi to Trump

Image Source : India-US partnership to fight COVID-19: PM Modi in 'extensive' telephonic conversation with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an "extensive" telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. Taking on to his twitter handle, PM Modi said, "Had an extensive telephone conversation with President DonalTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19."