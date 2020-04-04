Tamil Nadu reports 74 COVID-19 positive cases, 73 attended Tableeghi Jamaat event

Image Source : TWITTER Tamil Nadu COVID-19 positive case rise to 485, second highest in country

As many as 74 people tested positive for COVID19 in Tamil Nadu today out of which 73 had attended the Tableeghi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin, in Delhi, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh informed. She said that there are 485 COVID positive cases in Tamil Nadu out of which 422 cases are from one source, from where we are getting a large number of cases. Maharashtra continues to be on the top of the coronavirus tally. The national capital saw a dramatic rise in Covid-19 cases and now stands with over 350 cases outnumbering Kerala.

With 601 cases of the deadly coronavirus in 24 hours, India's tally stood at 2,902 with 68 deaths, the Health Ministry said at a press briefing at 4 pm on Saturday. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said about 1,023 cases (30 percent) of the COVID-19 virus were related to the Tablighi Jamaat in at least 17 states.

The official said about nine percent of the coronavirus patients belonged to 0-20 years while 42 percent were between 21-40 years in age. 33 percent of cases were of between 41-60 years of age, and 17 patients crossed 60 years of age, he said. The rate of rise in COVID-19 cases in India is less than in other countries, the official added. Meanwhile, an official of the home ministry said that at least 22,000 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had been quarantined so far.

ALSO READ | 6 more Covid-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand, tally at 22

ALSO READ | Telangana official tests positive for COVID-19, booked for cover-up