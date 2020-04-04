6 more Covid-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand, tally at 22

Uttarakhand reported six more COVID19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 22, State Health Department confirmed on Saturday. Among the total people infected as on date, 2 have recovered and none have passed away. The COVID-19 patients include five from Nainital and 1 from Haridwar. Till now, 350 Tableeghi Jamaat members have been put under quarantine in the state. With 601 cases of the deadly coronavirus in 24 hours, India's tally stood at 2,902 with 68 deaths, the Health Ministry said at a press briefing at 4 pm on Saturday. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said about 1,023 cases (30 percent) of the COVID-19 virus were related to the Tablighi Jamaat in at least 17 states.

The official said about nine percent of the coronavirus patients belonged to 0-20 years while 42 percent were between 21-40 years in age. 33 percent of cases were of between 41-60 years of age, and 17 patients crossed 60 years of age, he said. The rate of rise in COVID-19 cases in India is less than in other countries, the official added. Meanwhile, an official of the home ministry said that at least 22,000 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had been quarantined so far.

