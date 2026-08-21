Sri Lanka ring in crucial changes, name squad for upcoming second Test against India in Colombo

New Delhi:

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the second Test of the ongoing series. The two sides are slated to meet at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, from August 23rd, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing in the clash.

After the side’s loss in the first Test of the series, Sri Lanka has been forced to make crucial changes to their squad as they gear up for the clash in Colombo. It is worth noting that Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige have made their way into the squad ahead of the second Test.

Both stars have been in excellent form in domestic cricket, which was the biggest reason for their inclusion in the squad for the second Test. Furthermore, as the injuries continue to rise for Sri Lanka, the two changes were necessary.

It is worth noting that Mendis has been sidelined due to issues in his hamstring. Pathum Nissanka is still recovering from wrist surgery. Furthermore, Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the second Test after he sustained a concussion.

With the injuries piling on, it could be a real possibility that both Mishara and Arachchige could get their chance in the playing XI, and the two stars will look to make an impact as they take on India.

Sri Lanka hope to improve in Colombo

Speaking of the series, the first Test of the two-game affair was won by the Indian team. The Shubman Gill-led side registered a dominant 165-run victory in Galle, and the visitors will look to put in a good show in the second Test as well.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who were completely outclassed, will hope for significant improvement in the Colombo clash, and it could be interesting to see how they approach the upcoming game against the Indian team as the two sides lock horns from August 23.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Ratnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.

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