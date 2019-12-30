Watch: Breathtaking footage of snow cutting machine on Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla railway section in J&K

Image Source : ANI Rail snow cutting machines used on Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla section for clearing tracks

As the entire north Indian region is experiencing extreme winters this season, heavy snowfall in J&K, Himachal and dense fog in Delhi-NCR, other north India states have impacted trains services, flight operations.

Meanwhile, with continuous snowfall in J&K region, the Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla railway section was completely covered under a heavy layer of snow following which it was cleared with the help of snow cutting machines.

A video of the snow being cleared using snow cutting machine at the Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla track has also gone viral. People can see the entire railway section is covered under snow while authorities using snow cutters to clear the tracks.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Rail snow cutting machines used on Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla section for clearing tracks. (source: Northern Railway) pic.twitter.com/QVmFH5sJbq — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

Also in the national capital, a thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR on Monday morning affecting train and flight operations as visibility dropped drastically, with some observatories recording it at zero metres.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, and humidity was 100 percent.

Delhi's air quality index was in the severe category at 450 at 8.38 am. The visibility recorded by the Safdarjung and Palam observatories stood at zero metres at 8.30 am. It was recorded at 100 metres at Safdarjung and zero at Palam at 5.30 am.

Three flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to heavy fog, but according to an update at 7 am, an airport official said, "no flights have been cancelled yet".

Thirty trains were delayed and the delay ranged from two to seven and a half hours, according to a Railways official.

The Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani was delayed by seven and a half hours.

