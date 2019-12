Delhi Weather: Alert! Several trains delayed, cancelled due to dense fog. Check trains status

Delhi Weather Alert: Delhi and NCR witnessed extreme dense fog on Monday morning reducing visibility with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degree Celsius at 7 am. Due to the thick blanket of fog, several trains (in and out of Delhi) have been running late. Also, Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport authorities have said that due to the ongoing bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected.

Meanwhile, At least 30 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region, reported news agency ANI. Three flights were diverted from Delhi airport this morning due to heavy fog, an official said.

According to the Meteorological department, light rain is expected in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad from 31st December to January 3, 2020, and hailstorm is expected on January 2, 2020.

Here are the trains running status (Delhi):