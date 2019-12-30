'Delhi mein fog chal raha hai' - Twitterati share surprising pictures, videos

Image Source : AP PHOTO Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; visibility drops to extreme low

Delhi is witness to an extremely cold December month this year. If the India Meteorological Department is to be believed, this is the longest spell of winters in Delhi since the last 22 years. Very dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Monday, while several trains and flights were delayed. Vehicles were seen crawling at minimum speed on highways, while streets wore a deserted view due to extreme cold conditions. The minimum temperature in Delhi as on Monday morning was recorded as 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has also forecast light rains in the national capital from January 1 to 3, 2020. Hailstorms are also expected to lash the region on January 2. Delhi had recorded the season's coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhiites took to Twitter and shared pictures and videos of fog engulfing streets of Delhi-NCR.

Watch out for the #fog in #Delhi

Driving a nightmare given the usual anarchy on the roads and of course the surprises left behind by our local authorities who don't believe in the last mile. At 6.30 am this morning

— Anil Padmanabhan (@capitalcalculus) December 30, 2019

It can give you an eerie feeling with all the fog around. Makes me remember Ramsey's horror serials. Perfect for a shoot scenario today. — Tej_Sports (@ItsTej) December 30, 2019

Fog hits visibility in morning &'school are open in Delhi .How it is possible to reach safely in school for students & teacher ?How can they survive in extreme cold situation?In Haryana school are closed,Why not in Delhi — मनीष राणा 🇮🇳 (@rana_108) December 30, 2019

All zeros vis at Ncr Delhi since 2am. Seasons worst fog live at Delhi. — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 30, 2019

