'Delhi mein fog chal raha hai' - Twitterati share surprising pictures, videos

Delhi recorded minimum temperature at 2.8 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of Monday. The weatherman has forecast light rains in the national capital from January 1 to 3, 2020. Hailstorms are also expected to lash the region on January 2.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2019 9:19 IST
Delhi fog
Image Source : AP PHOTO

Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; visibility drops to extreme low

Delhi is witness to an extremely cold December month this year. If the India Meteorological Department is to be believed, this is the longest spell of winters in Delhi since the last 22 years. Very dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Monday, while several trains and flights were delayed. Vehicles were seen crawling at minimum speed on highways, while streets wore a deserted view due to extreme cold conditions. The minimum temperature in Delhi as on Monday morning was recorded as 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has also forecast light rains in the national capital from January 1 to 3, 2020. Hailstorms are also expected to lash the region on January 2. Delhi had recorded the season's coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhiites took to Twitter and shared pictures and videos of fog engulfing streets of Delhi-NCR.

