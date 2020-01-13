After warm winter Sunday, Delhi likely to receive light rains today; air quality drops to 'very poor'

After warm Sunday, Delhi likely to receive light rains today; air quality drops to 'very poor'

A day after Delhi witnessed a warm winter Sunday, the national capital is expected to receive light rains on Monday, while the air quality plunged to the 'very poor' category as light prevailed in the morning.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI docked at 356 at 9 am, which falls in the 'very poor' category. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain with maximum and minimum temperatures at 23 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At least 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Monday due to low visibility, railway officials said.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 24.3 and 7.1 degrees Celsius respectively, in Delhi.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls accompanied with hail or lightning also likely over north Punjab, north Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh on Monday," the IMD said in its bulletin.

A fresh western disturbance in quick succession is also very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India from January 15 onwards with a peak intensity of precipitation on January 16, the weather agency added.

As per SAFAR model the AQI likely to further improve to the poor category on Tuesday while on Wednesday a marginal deterioration in AQI is expected.

(With inputs from agencies)

