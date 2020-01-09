Minimum temperature drops in Delhi; rains, winds improve air quality

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped on Thursday and is expected to dip further over the weekend due to icy winds coming in from the hills, weather experts said. The India Meteorological Department said the city recorded a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, four notches less than that recorded on Wednesday (12.5 degrees Celsius).

The maximum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, it said.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India in the next 48 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Winds gusting up to 18 kilometres per hour and rains improved the air quality (AQI 203) and dispersed fog in the morning. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 10.8 mm rainfall overnight, the Palam weather station 10 mm and Lodhi Road 10.9 mm, the IMD said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology) at private forecaster Skymet Weather, said the temperatures dropped 4 to 6 degrees Celsius across the northern plains.

The mercury will drop to 5 degrees Celsius over the weekend due to icy winds coming from the north, he said. Another spell of rains is expected in Delhi-NCR around January 13-14 due to a fresh western disturbance, Palawat said.