HAL dismisses LCA Tejas aircraft crash reports, calls it a 'minor ground technical issue'

New Delhi:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has issued an official clarification after several media reports suggested that a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas had crashed. HAL has firmly stated that there was no crash involving the aircraft.

What actually happened?

According to HAL, the incident was a minor technical issue that occurred while the aircraft was on the ground. It was not an airborne accident. Some reports had claimed that the Indian Air Force’s Tejas aircraft suffered major airframe damage after overshooting a runway at a frontline airbase due to suspected brake failure during a training sortie. It was also reported that the pilot had ejected safely.

However, HAL clarified that the situation was not a crash and described it as a limited ground-related technical matter. HAL emphasised that the LCA Tejas has one of the best safety records in the world among modern fighter aircraft. The company reassured that the aircraft’s safety standards remain high.

Investigation underway as per protocol

The company stated that, as per standard operating procedures, the technical issue is being examined in detail. HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to resolve the matter quickly and effectively. HAL reiterated that there is no cause for alarm and that the situation is being handled through established safety and review mechanisms.