Terror funding, poster drive and Bangladesh links: Delhi Police’s big revelations in Lashkar module

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh-linked terror module associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba established a base in Kolkata and printed anti-India posters there before circulating them in Delhi and Kolkata, according to sources. Investigations reveal that the posters were printed in Kolkata after Shabbir allegedly sent the PDF files from Bangladesh. Acting on Shabbir’s instructions, the module set up operations in Kolkata, renting a house on the outskirts of the city for Rs 8,000 per month.

Shabbir is said to have transferred more than Rs 80,000 to the module for purchasing weapons, with additional funds expected to follow. Members of the module were reportedly in contact with Shabbir through the Signal app, with Malda resident Umar Farukh maintaining frequent communication with him.

Shabbir was allegedly planning to call all six Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tamil Nadu to Kolkata. Following the planned terror attacks, there was a strategy to move all Bangladeshi nationals back to Bangladesh.

Intelligence agencies have indicated that Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, maintains a full brigade presence in Bangladesh. Pakistani terror outfits have reportedly expanded their footprint there.

Several local extremist groups are also active in Bangladesh. These include Ansar Bangla Team, linked to Al-Qaeda; Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba; Islami Chhatra Shibir, described as a radical group; and Neo-JMB, which is linked to Islamic State.

Besides Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI) has been identified as one of the most active militant outfits.

8 arrested in Delhi-Kolkata terror module case

The Delhi Police on February 15 arrested eight people in connection with a terror module linked to anti-national activities, according to Additional CP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha. Of the eight arrested, seven are Bangladeshi nationals.

Police said the investigation began after anti-national posters were found pasted on metro pillars near the Kashmiri Gate area on February 7. Acting swiftly, the Delhi Police and the metro unit identified the suspects and traced their movements.

During the probe, officials discovered that the accused had travelled from Kolkata to Delhi and returned after putting up the posters. The case was later transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police for further investigation.

A team led by DCP Amit Kaushik, along with Inspector Sunil and Inspector Dheeraj, travelled to Kolkata and arrested two key suspects with assistance from local police.

