'Leave Iran by all available means': India's fresh advisory for nationals amid escalating tensions

New Delhi:

The Indian government has once again advised its citizens in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible. In a new advisory released on February 23, Indian embassy in Tehran has asked Indians to use any available transport, including commercial flights, to return home. The warning comes as tensions continue to grow in the Middle East, raising fears of possible conflict.

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the advisory read.

“All Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments," the advisory read.

Who is affected?

The advisory applies to all Indian nationals currently in Iran including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists. The government has urged them to remain alert, avoid protest areas, and stay in close contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Officials have also asked people to regularly follow local news updates. Indian citizens have been told to keep their passports and other important travel documents ready at all times. Those who have not yet registered with the Embassy have been asked to do so through the official online portal.

Emergency helpline numbers released

In case of internet problems inside Iran, families in India can complete the registration process on their behalf. Emergency helpline numbers have also been shared for immediate assistance. “The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in," it stated.

Rising unrest and global pressure

The advisory follows ongoing student-led protests in parts of Iran and increasing strain between Tehran and Washington over nuclear talks. Another round of discussions is expected to take place in Geneva later this week. However, recent remarks from US President Donald Trump warning of serious consequences if a deal is not reached have added to uncertainty in the region.