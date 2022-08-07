Sunday, August 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Villager murdered in Chhattisgarh; police suspect Maoist link

Villager murdered in Chhattisgarh; police suspect Maoist link

The victim, identified as Somdu Madvi, a resident of Galgam village, was murdered by unidentified persons, probably Maoists, the official said.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Paras Bisht | Bijapur
Updated on: August 07, 2022 15:06 IST
Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh police, Maoist
Image Source : TWITTER@RAIPURPOLICECG A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, with police suspecting a Maoist link to the crime, an official said.

Highlights

  • 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  • The reason behind the killing was not yet known
  • The incident took place in the wee hours in Galgam village under Usoor police station limits

A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, with police suspecting a Maoist link to the crime, an official said. The reason behind the killing, which took place in the wee hours in Galgam village under Usoor police station limits, was not yet known, he said.

The victim, identified as Somdu Madvi, a resident of Galgam village, was murdered by unidentified persons, probably Maoists, the official said. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the crime, he said. The police have sent the body for postmortem and launched a probe into the incident, he added.

Also Read | Odisha: 3 CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush in Nuapada district

Also Read | Maharashtra: Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli encounter

Related Stories
Chhattisgarh cop held for burning one-year-old girl with cigarettes

Chhattisgarh cop held for burning one-year-old girl with cigarettes

Chhattisgarh: Private bus operators to go on strike from today

Chhattisgarh: Private bus operators to go on strike from today

Drought-hit farmers in Chhattisgarh to get Rs 9,000 per acre aid: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Drought-hit farmers in Chhattisgarh to get Rs 9,000 per acre aid: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

FIR registered against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's father on controversial comments

FIR registered against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's father on controversial comments

Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel's father gets bail in case over remarks against community

Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel's father gets bail in case over remarks against community

Chhattisgarh Police Bharti 2021: Apply for 975 SI posts, direct link here

Chhattisgarh Police Bharti 2021: Apply for 975 SI posts, direct link here

Chhattisgarh: One killed, over 20 injured after speeding car rams devotees in Jashpur

Chhattisgarh: One killed, over 20 injured after speeding car rams devotees in Jashpur

Chhattisgarh: Four workers killed, one injured as power transmission tower collapses

Chhattisgarh: Four workers killed, one injured as power transmission tower collapses

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News