Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Odisha: 3 CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush in Nuapada district

Odisha news: At least three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada district, on Tuesday. They were part of a road opening party when they came under attack around, the CRPF said.

The deceased CRPF personnel have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shishu Pal Singh, ASI Shiv Lal and Constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh.

The incident happened in Patadhara Reserve Forest in Bheden block when the CRPF personnel were going from one camp to another, they said.

State Govt has announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakhs to each of martyrs' families. DGP expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families stating that operations would continue in the area to track down the Maoists, Odisha Police said.

"Unfortunately, three jawans have attended martyrdom in Nuapada. Our senior officers are on the way to the site," Odisha's Director-General of Police SK Bansal.

It is suspected that the Maoists had prior information regarding the movement of the forces, another police officer said.

Combing operations have been intensified in the area, and more teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF are moving to the site, they said.

The operations would continue till the Maoists are flushed out, the DGP said, expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families. The supreme sacrifice of the personnel would not go in vain, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Odisha: 4 dead after oil tanker explodes in Nayagarh

ALSO READ | Odisha: Trainee pilot injured as aircraft crashes while landing at Birasal airstrip

Latest India News