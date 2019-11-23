Image Source : AP Videographer dies in celebratory firing in Bihar

A videographer was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said. The police has identified the videographer as Manoj Sah alias Bittu Sah.

Sah was making a video of the marriage ceremonies being performed at a house in the Chandi Dhanush village on Friday night. During the 'Jai-mala' ceremony, some people at the venue started firing in celebration and a bullet hit Sah's chest. Sah, who was doing the videography, died on the spot, according to the police.

As per the police sources, the family members dumped the dead body at a nearby place.

When the police got the information on Saturday morning, it recovered the body and started investigating the case.

