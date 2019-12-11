Video: Abhijit Banerjee dons dhoti, receives Nobel Prize 2019 with wife in Sweden

Indian-American economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and colleague Michael Kremer, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics earlier in October, received their awards at Stockholm Concert Hall in Sweden on Tuesday. The trio was conferred with the prestigious award along with American economist Michael Kremer for "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

The couple chose to wear Indian attires at the ceremony - Abhijit Banerjee looked elegant in a black bandhgala paired with an off-white dhoti and kurta set while Duflo draped a blue saree. Their friend and fellow Nobel Laureate Michael Kremer sported a black suit.

A video shared by The Nobel Prize on Twitter shows the trio receiving their Nobel Prizes. "Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the Nobel Prize award ceremony today. Congratulations! They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences 'for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty'," read the caption of the post.

Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations!



They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” pic.twitter.com/c3ltP7EXcF — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2019

The three economists were awarded medals at the ceremony and will also share the prize money of nine million Swedish krona (Rs 6.7 crore) among themselves.

Born in Mumbai, Banerjee is the second Indian-origin economist after Amartya Sen to win the Nobel Prize in economics. Banerjee is also an alumnus of Kolkata's Presidency College alumni like Amartya Sen.

Abhijit Banerjee and wife Esther Duflo are professors of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) while Kremer is a professor of economics at Harvard University. Banerjee and Duflo have been married for over four years.

French-American Esther Duflo is only the second female Economics winner in the prize's 50-year history, as well as the youngest at 46.

