Follow us on Image Source : ANI. VP Venkaiah Naidu begins 5-day visit to Kerala, Lakshadweep.

Highlights Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday

VP Naidu is on a five-day visit to Kerala

Vice President left for Lakshadweep and will return to Kochi on January 2

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday on a five-day visit to Kerala.

Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, Additional State Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan received him at the airport, Public Relations Department (PRO), Kerala informed.

The Vice President left for Lakshadweep and will return to Kochi on January 2 and attend various events in the city.

Naidu will be in Kottayam on January 3 and will leave for Nagpur on 4.

ALSO READ: Disapproval of undemocratic conduct in House can't be decried as undemocratic: Venkaiah Naidu

ALSO READ: India slams China after Beijing's objection to Venkaiah Naidu's trip to Arunachal Pradesh

Latest India News