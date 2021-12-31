Friday, December 31, 2021
     
VP Venkaiah Naidu begins 5-day visit to Kerala, Lakshadweep

Vice President left for Lakshadweep and will return to Kochi on Jan 2 and attend various events in the city.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma
Kochi Updated on: December 31, 2021 15:04 IST
Vice President of india, Venkaiah Naidu, VP Naidu, Vice President begins five day visiT, vp naidu Ke
Image Source : ANI.

VP Venkaiah Naidu begins 5-day visit to Kerala, Lakshadweep. 

 

Highlights

  • Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday
  • VP Naidu is on a five-day visit to Kerala
  • Vice President left for Lakshadweep and will return to Kochi on January 2

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at Kochi Naval Airport on Friday on a five-day visit to Kerala.

Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju, Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik, Additional State Protocol Officer MS Harikrishnan received him at the airport, Public Relations Department (PRO), Kerala informed.

The Vice President left for Lakshadweep and will return to Kochi on January 2 and attend various events in the city.

Naidu will be in Kottayam on January 3 and will leave for Nagpur on 4.

 

