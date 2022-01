Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Govt appoints Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor

The government of India on Friday named Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran as India's new chief economic advisor (CEA). The appointment comes just two days ahead of India's Economic Survey and Union Budget.

Nageswaran was a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC). The position has been vacant since December 17, 2021, when KV Subramanian demitted the office.

