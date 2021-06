Image Source : TWITTER A massive fire has broken out in a building close to Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Vaishno Devi Fire Latest News: A massive fire has engulfed a building near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra. Several fire fighting teams are at the spot to control the blaze. No report of any casualty has been received so far.

Videos being shared on social media show huge blaze and thick plume of smoke rising from the building atop a hill that houses the famous Vaishno Devi temple.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News