Vaccination for children aged 15-18 years to begin from Monday | 10 points

Image Source : PTI Vaccination for children aged 15-18 will begin from Monday.

Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 will begin from Monday, January 3, registration for which already began on January 1 on the COWIN portal. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday requested people to register eligible children in their families for this. On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children against Covid-19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, he had said.

The vaccination against COVID-19 of 36 lakh school children in the 15-18 age group in Madhya Pradesh will begin from Monday, with plans afoot to administer doses to 12 lakh beneficiaries in this segment on the first day, a senior health official said. There are 36 lakh registered schoolchildren in the 15-18 age group in the state and the vaccination drive for them will start from January 3, Madhya Pradesh Immunisation Officer Dr Santosh Shukla said. Tamil Nadu government has identified over 33 lakh children aged between 15 and 18 to administer the vaccine against Covid-19 and would commence the exercise from January 3 at their respective educational institutions. The Goa government is aiming to inoculate all 72,000 children in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 with the first dose in the next four days after vaccination opens for them on Monday, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty urged school teachers and Parent Teachers Association (PTA) to take initiative to vaccinate children against the coronavirus. The Minister urged the school authorities and the PTA to also create awareness on the virus among students and the parents. Around 15.4 lakh students, including 12 lakh studying in government schools and in the age group of 15 to 18 years, would receive the vaccine, the Minister's office said. Over 15 lakh children between the age of 15 and 18 are eligible to get coronavirus vaccine in Haryana and they will start getting the jab from January 3, said Health Minister Anil Vij. Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has announced that BBV152 (Covaxin), its whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in paediatric subjects in phase II/III study. Bharat Biotech had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter studies to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group. In the study, no serious adverse event was reported. A total of 374 subjects reported either mild or moderate severity symptoms, with 78. 6 per cent getting resolved within a day. Pain at the injection site was the most commonly reported adverse event, the pharma company said.

