Delhi's Covid test positivity rate inches to 5%, may lead to 'total curfew'

If the positivity rate is over 5% for two consecutive days a 'Red' alert can be sounded: DDMA

The test positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 4.59 per cent.

Delhi reported 3,194 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and another death, 17% higher than the previous day. On Saturday, the national capital recorded 2,716 fresh cases. The test positivity rate was recorded at 4.59 per cent.

On the day of New Year, the national capital also logged one Covid related death.

Under Graded Response Action Plan, approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, if the positivity rate is over five per cent for two consecutive days a 'Red' alert can be sounded leading to 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said though the capital is witnessing a sharp spike in the number of daily cases and active cases of coronavirus, there is no need to panic as most patients are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms and do not need hospitalisation.

He presented data to show that despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, oxygen bed occupancy is less than one per cent in hospitals and is very low as compared to the deadly second wave of coronavirus in April last year.

