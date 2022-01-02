Omicron LIVE Updates: States, UTs asked to set up makeshift hospitals, monitor patients in home isolation

Sunday, January 02, 2022
     
Just when the country and the capital city may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2022 7:12 IST
The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the country, including Delhi early last year, snuffing out many lives, burdening hospitals and doctors beyond their capacities even as the vaccination exercise injected some degree of confidence in a bid to bring life back on track. However, just when the country and the capital city may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid, and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, might derail the recovery made in the last few months. India has recorded over 1,500 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 460 Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on December 28 declared 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, however, has asserted that Delhi is fully prepared to deal with the Covid situation.

 

 

  • Jan 02, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra records 9,170 new COVID-19 cases, including six Omicron infections

    Maharashtra reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases, 1,103 more than the day before, and seven deaths on Saturday, the health department said. The state, which witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021, also recorded six new Omicron variant infections  – all from Pune. The state has so far recorded 460 cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO.

     

  • Jan 02, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Centre asks states, UTs to set up makeshift hospitals, monitor patients in home isolation

    The Central government on Saturday asked states and union territories to set up makeshift hospitals and form 'special' teams to monitor patients, in light of the spike in Covid cases across the country. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries of all states/UTs on measures to deal with a possible surge in COVID cases. The development comes as cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 cross the 1400-mark. 

    “To address a potential surge in cases, with a view to ensure preparedness states are advised to initiate creation of field/makeshift hospitals to augment availability of health infrastructure. This can be done with coordination with DRDO & CSIR as well as the private sector, corporations, NGOs etc. This will aid the process of rapid creation of field hospitals or temporary hospital set-ups,” Bhushan wrote in his letter.

    “States may also consider leveraging hotel rooms and other accommodations’ linked with the COVID dedicated hospitals in Government and private sector to cater to patients having mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19, as was done in some states during the earlier surge in cases,” he added.

    The Union Health Secretary said it is particularly important that all states should monitor their home isolation protocol and its actual implementation at the field level.

    “Special teams be constituted to monitor all home isolation cases, call centres/control rooms must aid outbound calling for monitoring such patients and ensuring that all such cases can be shifted to an appropriate health facility through dedicated ambulances,” he added.

  • Jan 02, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Four more cases of Omicron surface in Uttarakhand

    Uttarakhand reported four new cases of Omicron in last 24 hours taking the number of people infected with the latest variant of Covid-19 in the state so far to eight, officials said here on Saturday. The four people earlier infected with Omicron have recovered. One Omicron case was reported from the state on December 11 and three more on December 27. Of the four new cases, three cases are from Dehradun and one from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said.

  • Jan 02, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gujarat reports 23 new Omicron cases

    Gujarat reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of such infections in the state to 136, the health department said. The day before the state had reported 16 such cases. Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 11 new Omicron cases, Surat four, Vadodara, Anand and Kutch two cases each, and Kheda and Rajkot one case each. Only 12 of these patients had recent international travel history. As many as 65 Omicron patients have recovered in the state so far, including 11 who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday. Ahmedabad city has reported the highest 50 Omicron cases till now, followed by Vadodara with 23, Surat 16 and Anand 13 cases.

  • Jan 02, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Two weekly markets closed in Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi for COVID rules violation

  • Jan 02, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Two liquor shops in Seelampur in North East Delhi slapped with fines for violation of COVID norms

  • Jan 02, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Punjab reports 332 fresh COVID cases and 42 recoveries, taking active cases to 1041

