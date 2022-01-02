Omicron LIVE Updates: States, UTs asked to set up makeshift hospitals, monitor patients in home isolation

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the country, including Delhi early last year, snuffing out many lives, burdening hospitals and doctors beyond their capacities even as the vaccination exercise injected some degree of confidence in a bid to bring life back on track. However, just when the country and the capital city may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid, and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, might derail the recovery made in the last few months. India has recorded over 1,500 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 460 Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on December 28 declared 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, however, has asserted that Delhi is fully prepared to deal with the Covid situation.