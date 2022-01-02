Omicron LIVE Updates: States, UTs asked to set up makeshift hospitals, monitor patients in home isolation

The Central government on Saturday asked states and union territories to set up makeshift hospitals and form 'special' teams to monitor patients, in light of the spike in Covid cases across the country. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries of all states/UTs on measures to deal with a possible surge in COVID cases. The development comes as cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 cross the 1400-mark.

“To address a potential surge in cases, with a view to ensure preparedness states are advised to initiate creation of field/makeshift hospitals to augment availability of health infrastructure. This can be done with coordination with DRDO & CSIR as well as the private sector, corporations, NGOs etc. This will aid the process of rapid creation of field hospitals or temporary hospital set-ups,” Bhushan wrote in his letter.

“States may also consider leveraging hotel rooms and other accommodations’ linked with the COVID dedicated hospitals in Government and private sector to cater to patients having mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19, as was done in some states during the earlier surge in cases,” he added.

The Union Health Secretary said it is particularly important that all states should monitor their home isolation protocol and its actual implementation at the field level.

“Special teams be constituted to monitor all home isolation cases, call centres/control rooms must aid outbound calling for monitoring such patients and ensuring that all such cases can be shifted to an appropriate health facility through dedicated ambulances,” he added.

