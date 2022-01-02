Mumbai records 8,063 fresh Covid cases, 27% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People shop at Dadar market on the eve of New Year amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 8,063 fresh Covid 19 cases today, higher than yesterday by 27%. Although, no deaths were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours. The total death toll in the city stands at 16,377. Cases in Mumbai have been on a steep rise for the last few days. It accounts for the maximum number of cases recorded all over Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, 11,877 new corona cases were found in the last 24 hours. Total 9 deaths due to the infection have been registered today, none of which are from Mumbai. Meanwhile, 50 new cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the state, taking the state's Omicron tally to 510.

On Saturday itself, the fresh Covid cases were highest since the 5,888 cases witnessed on April 24 this year during the second wave.

On December 31, the city police issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, and similar public places between 5 pm to 5 am till January 15 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which came into force from 1 pm on Friday.

