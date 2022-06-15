Uttar Pradesh: Six dead, 15 injured in road accident in Budaun, PM Modi expresses grief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead, 15 injured in road accident in Budaun, PM Modi expresses grief.

Highlights Around 6 people died in an road accident near Nowshera of Civil Line police station area of Budaun

15 people have been reported to be injured, said police

Accident happened when a tractor-trolley full of devotees was hit by a medium duty truck from behind

Budaun road accident: Around six people died in an road accident near Nowshera of Civil Line police station area of Budaun, informed the police on Tuesday (June 14).

15 people have been reported to be injured. The accident happened when a tractor-trolley full of devotees was hit by a medium-duty truck from behind.

The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College. The passengers were returning from 'Kachla Ghat' after taking a bath in the river Ganga.

PM Modi condoles deaths:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the deaths of six people in a road accident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

"The road accident in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh is very sad. In this, I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish the injured in the accident a speedy recovery," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath condoles death:

Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences over the deaths of six people in a road accident in Budaun.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of 6 people in a road accident in Badaun area of the district. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased," read an official statement.

The UP Chief Minister also gave instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Eight killed, two injured as car falls into roadside ditch

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Three killed, 1 injured in lightning strikes

Latest India News