Gujarat: Three killed, 1 injured in lightning strikes. 

Three persons were killed and one injured in lightning strikes in Patan and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday (June 8).

A 35-year-old woman working on a field in Roda village of Patan was struck by lightning amid light rainfall around 7:00 pm on Tuesday (June 7), an official from Harij police station said.

Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in Surendranagar district, parts of which witnessed rainfall accompanied by thunder and strong winds, it was stated.

A 25-year-old tribal man sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning in Nani Kathechi village on Tuesday evening and was rushed to a hospital, where he died this morning, an official from Pansina police station said.

More such incidents reported:

In a similar incident in Jambu village, a man was killed and another was injured, he said, adding that the police were gathering more details about the victims.

Parts of Surendranagar, Amreli, Ahmedabad and Botad districts of the state have witnessed some rainfall and thundershowers.

