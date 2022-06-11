Saturday, June 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Pro-Khalistan slogans seen on walls of a Session Judge's residence in Faridkot
  • Curfew in parts of Jammu region's Chenab valley; efforts on to defuse tension
  • Fresh clashes erupted between police and protesters in Bengal's Howrah; Sec 144 CrPC remains imposed, internet services suspended
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bihar: Eight killed, two injured as car falls into roadside ditch

Bihar: Eight killed, two injured as car falls into roadside ditch

Eight people died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while the two injured were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Patna Updated on: June 11, 2022 14:54 IST
bihar accident, road accident, purnea road accident
Image Source : INDIA TV

Bihar: Eight killed, two injured as car falls into roadside ditch

Highlights

  • At least eight people were killed and two others got injured in Bihar in a road accident.
  • The local administration is trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
  • The SUV car was headed to Nania village in Kishanganj district.

Bihar road accident: In a horrific accident in Bihar, at least eight people were killed and two others got injured when an SUV car lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Purnea district on Saturday. The local administration is trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. 

The accident took place around 3 AM on Saturday when the car occupants were going to Nania village in Kishanganj district after attending a 'tilak' ceremony (initial function of a wedding) in the Tarabadi area of Purnea district.

"The driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a water-filled ditch beside Purnea-Kishanganj State Highway near Kanjia Middle School," Baisi Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumari Toushi said.

Eight people died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while the two injured were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Kanjia Panchayat Mukhiya Samrendra Ghosh told reporters that all the deceased are males. "The local administration will soon ascertain their identity and the exact cause of the accident," Circle Officer Raj Shekhar said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Bareilly road accident: Seven die after ambulance-truck collision on Delhi-Lucknow NH

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News