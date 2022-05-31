Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bareilly road accident: Seven die after ambulance-truck collision on Delhi-Lucknow NH

Bareilly Road Accident News: At least seven people lost their lives when an ambulance collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported.

The victims included six members of a family from Pilbhit. They were returning from Delhi in the ambulance after a medical check-up when the incident took place on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway. The ambulance first hit the road divider and then collided with the truck.

"Ambulance was coming from Delhi. All the members were from the same family, one of them was ill and they were returning from AIIMS. It collided with a truck," Rohit Singh Sajwan, SSP Bareilly, said.

"All 7 people in the ambulance, including the driver, died. Bodies sent for postmortem," the cop said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the families of the victims and directed district officials to provide treatment to those injured.

