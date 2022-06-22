Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Six accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Six accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in Saharanpur

The accused opened fire on the police team but the force managed to overpower and arrest them on Tuesday night after an exchange of fire.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu Saharanpur Published on: June 22, 2022 13:50 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • 6 people accused of cow slaughter were arrested after an encounter in Saharanpur today
  • Police recovered slaughtered cattle, butchering tools etc. from their possession
  • The accused opened fire on the police team but the force managed to arrest them

Uttar Pradesh news: Six people accused of cow slaughter were arrested after an encounter in Saharanpur, police said on Wednesday (June 22).

Police recovered slaughtered cattle, butchering tools, a country-made pistol along with a few live cartridges from their possession, they said.

The accused opened fire on the police team but the force managed to overpower and arrest them on Tuesday (June 21) night after an exchange of fire.

The arrested accused have been identified as Akram, Sehzad, Imran, Akhbar, Israr and Arshad, they said. 

Two other accused are absconding, they added.

"Acting on an intelligence input our team raided a house under Deoband police station limits. Eight people were found to be involved in cow slaughter there. Six of them have been arrested," Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar said. 

