Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PTI UP: 7 government doctors in 'VIP care' for DM's sick cow; officer calls it ‘conspiracy’

At least seven veterinary doctors were deputed for the treatment of Uttar Pradesh district magistrate’s cow, a copy of an order that went viral suggested on Sunday.

District Magistrate Apoorva Dubey, however, described the episode as a “conspiracy” and said no such order was issued by her.

The order was issued on June 9 but was cancelled by the Acting Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) a day later.

The DM said the CVO’s order was issued in an arbitrary manner and the officer cancelled it when she asked him to do so.

The DM said she has complained to the Veterinary Department against the officer, whose working style has not been good in the past.

Several warnings had been issued to him in the past as well, she said.

In the order, a different veterinary doctor for each of the seven days of the week was deputed to take care of the animal.

(PTI inputs)

Also Read | Row over IAS officer taking dog for evening stroll at Delhi stadium

Latest India News