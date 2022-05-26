After row over IAS officer taking dog for evening stroll at Delhi stadium, Kejriwal govt jumps to action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10pm

Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Image Source : TWITTER@MSISODIA Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday has also reacted to the controversy.

Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm."

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses to control city's pollution

Latest India News