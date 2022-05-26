Thursday, May 26, 2022
     
  Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lt Governor of Delhi
  4. After row over IAS officer taking dog for evening stroll at Delhi stadium, Kejriwal govt jumps to action

After row over IAS officer taking dog for evening stroll at Delhi stadium, Kejriwal govt jumps to action

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2022 12:10 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10pm 

Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm. 
 
 
The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.
 
India Tv - Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday has also reacted to the controversy. 
Image Source : TWITTER@MSISODIADeputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday has also reacted to the controversy. 

 
Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm." 
 

