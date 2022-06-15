Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh: Two suspected cow slaughterers held after gunfight with Noida Police.

Noida news : Two suspected cow slaughterers were arrested after they got injured in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday (June 15) morning, officials said.

Their four other associates, however, managed to escape during the encounter which broke out at around 8:00 am near a dumping yard in Sector 68, under the Phase 3 police station limits, the officials said.

“The local police had set up a checking point when the miscreants, who were in a Santro car, were intercepted for inquiry. However, they opened fire on the police party, leading to retaliatory action in which two got injured and were held,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said.

Those held have been identified as Mohd Zeeshan and Mohd Isa, both residents of Amroha district in western Uttar Pradesh, Elamaran said, adding the duo was sent to a hospital for treatment.

He said police recovered tools used in cow slaughtering from their possession along with two illegal firearms and some ammunition after the encounter.

“Four of their associates managed to escape from the spot but a combing operation has been launched to ensure their arrest also,” the additional DCP said.

Details are being checked about the criminal history of the arrested duo and further legal proceedings are being carried out, he said.

Read more about some similar incidents:

Earlier, the Noida police had launched an investigation after suspected cattle carcasses were found strewn at a dumping yard near a village in the Phase 3 police station area on June 7.

On June 13, the police had claimed to have arrested four persons near the Sector 62 roundabout and recovered approximately 1,500 kg of beef being transported by them in two cars, according to officials.

While three of the people were arrested from the spot during police checking, the fourth accused was held later in the day after a gunfight with the police, the officials added.

The UP Cow Slaughter (Prevention) Act, 2020 bans the slaughter of cows in the state and provides punishment of up to seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 3 lakh for offenders.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Police identified that 168 “animal mafia” are currently active in the state, including in its western part, and launched a crackdown on them.

