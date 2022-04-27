Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh: Man held for unnatural sex with cow in Lucknow.

Highlights Lucknow Police have arrested a man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow

The incident took place on April 23 but came to light on April 26

The complainant alleged that a man was also seen in CCTV footage having sex with his cow

The Lucknow police have arrested a man in the state capital for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow.

The incident took place on April 23 but came to light on Tuesday (April 26), when one of the neighbours spotted one Majid in an objectionable position with the bovine.

The complainant, Jitendra Yadav, alleged that a man was also seen in the CCTV footage having sex with his cow on Saturday (April 23).

Station House Officer (SHO), Sarojni Nagar, Lucknow Santosh Kumar Arya, on Wednesday said the accused's neighbour was reviewing his CCTV footage, when he saw him and informed the owner about the incident.

Angry over the incident, the local people launched a search for the accused and caught him from Daroga Khera in Lucknow's Sarojni Nagar.

