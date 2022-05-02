Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers removed from religious places across state so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Workers remove loudspeakers from a religious building, in Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said it has removed 53,942 loudspeakers from religious places in the state so far following an Allahabad High Court order, and has set to permissible limits the volume levels of over 60,200 more. As per an official statement, 16,682 loudspeakers have been removed in the Bareilly zone, while the volume levels of 17,204 loudspeakers were reduced. In the Varanasi Police Commissionerate area, 230 loudspeakers were removed and the volume levels of 313 reduced.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered the removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state. The move came days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive for restricting the volume of loudspeakers at religious places in order to avoid inconvenience to people living nearby. Adityanath had also directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission.

During a review meeting on law and order with senior officials here in April, the chief minister said everyone has the freedom to follow their methods of worship according to their religious ideologies.

