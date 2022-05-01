Amid loudspeaker controversy, Raj Thackeray holds mega rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is holding a mega rally in Aurangabad today to mark Maharashtra Day. Raj, 53, is expected to chart out his fresh political voyage through the Aurangabad rally and hopes to rattle the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, headed by his estranged cousin, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with Nationalist Congress Party-Congress.

The rally timing, being held today, is considered strategic, as a series of top civic bodies in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, etc are slated to go to polls soon as a run-up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024, where the MNS hopes to make a killing.

Though cosy with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the MNS is still shy of openly proclaiming their apolitical dalliance', but nevertheless attempting to grab a piece of the Hindutva cake that is claimed by both the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Today's rally has received conditional permission, 2,000 police personnel and other forces, CCTVs, dog squads, metal detectors, drone surveillance, etc. shall be on high alert at the sprawling S.M. Ground.

With Ramzan at the fag-end and Raj spearheading his anti-loudspeakers campaign on mosques with a deadline to yank them off by May 3, the Maharashtra government has geared itself to ensure the MNS rally passes off without untoward incidents.

Raj has also plans to visit Ayodhya and pray at Lord Ram Temple there on June 5. On Thursday, he lavished praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for dismantling around 11,000 loudspeakers from different places of worship there.

Centre should formulate policy on loudspeakers, Shiv Sena stays firm on stand

As the loudspeaker controversy continues, Shiv Sena Chief Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut reiterated the MVA stance that the Centre should formulate a national policy on loudspeakers and accused "some abhongas" (loudspeakers) of attempting to foment strife in the state".

