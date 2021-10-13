Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Samajwadi Party would have won 25 seats in 2019 if Akhilesh...: Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Yadav has indicated a reconciliation with the Samajwadi Party in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections may be on the cards. Talking to India TV, Shivpal Yadav said that he still hopes that in order to fight and defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP, his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav should join hands with him.

Shivpal Yadav said, "Akhilesh Yadav did not support me in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and because of that he lost the election. If Akhilesh would have supported me, he would have won the Lok Sabha elections on at least 25 seats." Shivpal said that his party has made preparations to win 200 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Shivpal Yadav also targeted Akhilesh for the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had said since the beginning that alliance with Mayawati is wrong, but Akhilesh did not listen." Akhilesh should listen to the elders, he asserted.

Shivpal Yadav said that Netaji has asked Akhilesh to contest the elections in alliance with his party in upcoming assembly elections, but if the ex-CM does not agree, then Netaji will campaign for him (Shivpal Yadav).

ALSO READ: Chunav Manch: Shivpal Yadav says Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (L) will be kingmaker in UP polls

Latest India News