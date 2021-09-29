Chunav Manch: Shivpal Yadav says Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (L) will be kingmaker in UP polls

India TV Chunav Manch: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger brother Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday said he is ready to bury all differences with nephew Akhilesh Yadav to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls early next year, however, it depends on the SP president to take a call. Sounding the poll bugle, he also cleared that his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) party will prove to be the 'kingmaker' in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Shivpal Yadav had founded PSPL in 2018 after a bitter fallout with nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

INDIA TV CHUNAV MANCH: HIGHLIGHTS

Speaking on India TV Chunav Manch in Lucknow, Shivpal Yadav said he will abide by whatever decision Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Yadav takes, but expressed doubt if Akhilesh will be agreeing to it. "Hum Akhilesh ko kaise samjhayein, unhe to netaji nahi samjha paye (Even netaji (Mulayam Yadav) failed to pacify him)," Shivpal Yadav said.

On alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM

Responding to a question whether he would join hand with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to target the Muslim+Yadav votebank in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal said he will make it public if it happens.

"Owaisi is a big leader...secular leader. I will disclose what did we discuss when time comes," he said.

On Yogi Adityanath

When asked about his equations with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shivpal described him as a hard working leader.

"I have said this often that Yogi Adityanath is an honest and hard working leader. He wants to work for the people of the state. However, the present government has no control over bureaucracy and this is reason behind rampant corruption in the state," Shivpal said.

The PSPL party president said he will be starting 'Samajik Parivartan Yatra' from Mathura-Vrindavan from October 12 and its entire program has been chalked out.

