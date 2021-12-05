Sunday, December 05, 2021
     
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj today

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will take part in a public program in Prayagraj, after which he will rest for the night at Swaraj Bhavan.

New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2021 7:26 IST
UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj today. 

Highlights

  • Rahul Gandhi will take part in public program in Prayagraj, said sources
  • Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022
  • Congress could manage to win only 7 seats in 2017 Assembly elections in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, sources said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. 

The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

(With ANI inputs)

