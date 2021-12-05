Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, sources said on Saturday.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will take part in a public program in Prayagraj, after which he will rest for the night at Swaraj Bhavan.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

(With ANI inputs)

