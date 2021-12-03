Why no compensation for farmers who died during protest: Rahul Gandhi trains guns at Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trained guns at the Centre over farmers demands including compensation for those who lost their lives during the farm protests. The agitation is still continuing even after the government accepted the demand to repeal all three farm laws.

Addressing a presser on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, "A question was asked in Parliament whether the government proposes to provide financial assistance to the kins of farmers who died during the farmers' agitation. Centre answered that the Ministry of Agriculture has no record in the matter and hence the question doesn't arise."

Slamming the government, Rahul Gandhi asked the Centre to give compensation to those who died during the course of agitation and offered to refer to their (opposition) list if it doesn't don't have the record of farmers who died during the agitation.

Rahul Gandhi once again hit out at PM Modi alleging he would do anything for his 3-4 industrialists friends but won't do anything for farmers.

The Congress leader said he is not asking for crores of rupees from the government for farmers but some compensation to the kin of those who died during the protest.

He also informed the Centre that the Punjab government has a list of 403 plus 100 farmers to whom the Congress-led government in the state has compensated and asked why they (Centre) cannot do the same.

"We have 403 people who Govt of Punjab has compensated Rs 5 Lakhs each & has given jobs to 152. We also have a list of 100 names from other states & a third list which is public information of names that can easily be verified. But the government says that such a list does not exist," Rahul Gandhi said.

"PM himself has said that he has made a mistake, he has apologised to the nation. As a result of that mistake, 700 people have died. Now you are lying about their names. Why don't you have the decency to give them what is their due?" Rahul Gandhi asked.

