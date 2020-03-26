Image Source : AP 4 more test positive for coronavirus in UP, state count rise to 42

Four more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 42, a top official said on Thursday. The official said that 11 of the 42 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals."Four fresh cases were found positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The total number of cases have now reached 42, including eight in Agra, three in Ghaziabad, 14 in Noida, eight in Lucknow, two in Pilibhit and one each in Baghpat, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and Shamli," Additional Chief Secretary Information, Awanish Awasthi told reporters.

Those cured include seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Lucknow and Noida. Awasthi said 30,000 people in the state are under surveillance.