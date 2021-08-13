2 dead, one injured after portion of crane collapses inside US Embassy

Follow us on Image Source : @USANDINDIA According to police, a part of the building inside the embassy was undergoing construction when a portion of the crane collapsed on the three men working there. (Representational image)

Two men died and another person was injured after a portion of a crane collapsed on them at a construction site inside the US Embassy on Friday, officials said.

A senior police officer said a PCR call was received at the Chankyapuri Police Station at 1:44 pm regarding the incident.

According to police, a part of the building inside the embassy was undergoing construction when a portion of the crane collapsed on the three men working there.

The three men have been identified as Kanchan (32), Babulal (32) and Mukesh (33), all residents of Dausa in Rajasthan.

While Kanchan was declared brought dead, Babulal succumbed to injuries during treatment at Primus hospital, the officer said.

Mukesh was grievously injured in the incident and is being treated, police said.

The officer said the three men are not related to each other.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, he added.

