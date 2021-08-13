Friday, August 13, 2021
     
Military base in Washington on lockdown after report of armed person

The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2021 22:48 IST
A file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington.

A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought "is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag.”

