  4. US blacklists 15 aircraft owned by Venezuelan oil company PDVSA

The US government has designated 15 aircraft as the "blocked property" of Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela. US Department of the Treasury in a statement said on Tuesday that the designated aircraft are property in which Petroleos de Venezuela has an interest.

New Delhi Published on: January 22, 2020 9:02 IST
In its latest move aimed at stepping up pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US government has designated 15 aircraft as the "blocked property" of Venezuelan state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela. US Department of the Treasury in a statement said on Tuesday that the designated aircraft are property in which Petroleos de Venezuela has an interest, Xinhua reported.

Several aircraft had been used to transport senior members of the Maduro government, and some had been operated in an unsafe manner in proximity to US military aircraft, according to the statement.

As a result of this action, US persons are on notice that they may not transact with these aircraft.

The US has been pursuing a policy of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation against the Venezuelan government in support of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury blacklisted seven delegates of the Venezuelan National Assembly, claiming that the designated persons "took steps to undermine the elections process in the National Assembly".

During his Monday meeting with Guaido in Colombia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington would take further actions to support Guaido.

