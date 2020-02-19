Image Source : FILE UP: Ulemas want CM Yogi to raise triple talaq victims' pension

The Ulemas of the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband have turned down the Yogi Adityanath government's proposal to give a pension of Rs 500 per month to triple talaq victims.

The Ulemas have said that the government should give a pension of at least Rs 5000 per month. The state budget, tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday, had made a provision of a monthly pension of Rs 500 for triple talaq victim and also destitute women.

Maulana Ishaq Gora, the Mufti of the seminary, said that a pension of Rs 500 was like a cruel joke on the triple talaq victims.

"Who can sustain in today's time on five hundred rupees only? The government should increase the amount to Rs 5000 and provide other facilities as well," he said.

