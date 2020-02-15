Five of family booked in triple talaq case in Thane, Maharashtra

Image Source : PTI Five families booked in triple talaq case Thane, Maharashtra

Five members of a family, including two women, were booked in an alleged case of triple talaq in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. As per the complaint, the victim was allegedly

harassed by her husband Sharique Shaikh and four in-laws for dowry since February 2019. The accused demanded money from the victim's parents to buy a two-wheeler and a house and threatened to burn her alive, it said.

Fed up of the harassment when the woman prepared to leave for her parent's house, Shaikh allegedly said "talaq" thrice to her and divorced her illegally, the complaint stated. The police on Friday registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage)Act2019, deputy commissioner of police (zoneII Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said.

