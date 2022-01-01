UP Police has a New Year Bonanza offer, but only for rule-breakers | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @UPPOLICE UP Police's New Year offer

The Uttar Pradesh Police announced a new offer at their 'lock-up hotel' for rule-breakers and criminals for the New Year. Their package includes three-time meals, full-body massages, or exclusive gift hampers of fines worth crores.

The offer is valid for rash drivers, eve-teasers, hooligans, and late-night curfew violators, they said in a Twitter post.

The UP Police always find creative ways to keep the citizens safe and to remind them to take rules seriously. Earlier, they used 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara' as the reference to urge people to follow Covid norms.

With hilariously edited pictures of the actors in masks, the UP Police promoted following Covid appropriate norms.

