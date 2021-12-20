'#NoWayHome if you're high!': UP Police's new message on drink driving features Spider-Man

Follow us on Image Source : @UPPOLICE UP police posted this image promoting 'Do not drink and drive'

The Uttar Pradesh Police always have their way when it comes to promoting a good message with the most creative wordplay. This time, they have joined the trend of #SpiderMan after the Marvel studios' movie had been released earlier this week. Their message with quirky wordplay is 'Do not drink and drive' with a goofy twist.

“#SpiderMan can jump and fly, but there’s #NoWayHome if you are high! Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home. Don’t Drink and Drive!” the UP Police said in a tweet.

The UP Police's post triggered laughter in the social media community.

Earlier, on the day of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the UP Police decided to promote Cybersafety.

In a clever post, the UP Police wrote on Twitter, "Stay within the crease of ‘online safety' to prevent getting caught behind the #VicKat by #CyberCriminals! Stay #CyberSafe". 'VicKat' here was the wicket.

