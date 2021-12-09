Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
UP Police strikes with wordplay again! Their new Twitter post is about being #CyberSafe but with a twist

In a clever post, the UP Police wrote on Twitter, "Stay within the crease of ‘online safety' to prevent getting caught behind the  #VicKat by #CyberCriminals! Stay #CyberSafe". 'VicKat' here was the wicket. 

Lucknow Published on: December 09, 2021 22:36 IST
Image Source : @UPPOLICE

Twitter image posted by the Uttar Pradesh police

The Uttar Pradesh Police always have their way of unique wordplay when keeping the citizens posted about safety, and keeping away from crime. And on the day of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the UP Police decided to promote Cybersafety. 

In a clever post, the UP Police wrote on Twitter, "Stay within the crease of ‘online safety' to prevent getting caught behind the  #VicKat by #CyberCriminals! Stay #CyberSafe". 'VicKat' here was the wicket. 

Attaching images of examples of fraudulent crimes, the UP Police warned the people not to scan any codes while buying alcohol online. 

 

