No scholarships for Madrasa students for up to class 8 in Uttar Pradesh

Centre has issued direction to the state government

In 2021, about 5 lakh students studying in Madrassas up to Class 8 received scholarships

UP Madrassas: The Centre has issued instructions to the UP government asking it not to provide scholarships to Madrasa students studying in classes 1-8 from the academic session 2022-2023. The new orders will be applicable to students studying in all minority institutions.

In 2021, about 5 lakh students studying in Madrassas up to Class 8 received scholarships.

Rs 1,000 were awarded to the students of classes 1-5, while the amount for classes 6-8 was different.

Centre said that under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE), it has been made free for up to classes 8, therefore, there is no justification for giving the scholarships to children up to 8th grade.

Now pre-matric scholarships will be available only to the eligible students of classes 9 and 10.

