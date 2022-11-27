Uttar Pradesh shocker! Teacher drills student's hand in Kanpur school | Know what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Uttar Pradesh Police

In a heart-wrenching incident, a private school teacher allegedly drilled the hand of a class five student as punishment for failing to recite the 'number table of 2' in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police sources said. The victim has been identified as a resident of Sisamau studying at a school in Premnagar in the Kanpur district.

According to a statement issued by the police, the victim's relatives reached the school on learning about the incident, resulting in an uproar on campus. In her complaint to the police, the girl said, "The teacher (name withheld) asked me to recite the 'Table of 2'. As I failed to do so, he drilled my hand. A fellow student standing beside me unplugged the drill immediately."

The student suffered injuries to his left hand, reports said. He was reportedly sent home from school after the incident and received a minor treatment. According to sources, the teacher-in-charge allegedly did not inform local education officials about the incident. It was only after an uproar by the family members that the block education officials were informed.

On receiving information, the basic shiksha adhikari and the block education officer reached the spot to investigate the matter.Speaking about the incident, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Kanpur Nagar, Sujit Kumar Singh said, "A committee has been formed to investigate this entire incident. Block education officers of Prem Nagar and Shastri Nagar will investigate the matter and send a report. Anyone found guilty would face punitive action."

