Bizarre Bihar story: Gangs of thieves steal rail engine, unbolt steel bridge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Thieves stole parts of diesel engine that was brought for repairs at Barauni's Garhara yard. (Photo for representation only.)

Bihar rail engine theft: The Bihar Police is having sleepless nights as gangs of thieves have given the cops an open challenge stealing diesel and vintage rail engines and unbolting steel bridges. The police have arrested three people recently uncovering the massive theft, however, it is believed that several others involved in the syndicate are still operating at large.

The police raided a scrap godown in Muzaffarpur recently and recovered 13 sacks of rail engine parts. The raid was conducted on information gathered following interrogation of the three arrested men.

ALSO READ: 80-feet-long bridge stolen in Bihar using gas cutters; third such incident in a month

Earlier this month, a gang of thieves had stolen parts of diesel rail engine that was brought for repairs are Barauni's Garhara yard, a report in Times of India said.

Shockingly, the thieves had dug a tunnel running close to railway yard through which they carried the locomotive parts and other stolen item in sacks.

Last year, a railway engineer of Samastipur Loco Diesel shed was suspended after he allegedly sold off an old steam engine kept at Purnea court premises.

The engineer had used a forged letter of divisional mechanical engineer (DME), Samastipur, to sell the rail engine in connivamce with other raiway officials and security personnel, reports said.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Part of under-construction bridge worth Rs 1,710 cr collapses in Sultanganj due to thunderstorm